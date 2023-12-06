Leon Draisaitl Game Preview: Oilers vs. Hurricanes - December 6
Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will be in action on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a bet on Draisaitl interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Leon Draisaitl vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)
Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info
Draisaitl Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- In eight of 22 games this year Draisaitl has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Draisaitl has a point in 15 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
- Draisaitl has an assist in 12 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Draisaitl's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.
- Draisaitl has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Draisaitl Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|22
|Games
|3
|29
|Points
|4
|10
|Goals
|1
|19
|Assists
|3
