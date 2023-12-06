Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will be in action on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a bet on Draisaitl interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In eight of 22 games this year Draisaitl has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Draisaitl has a point in 15 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Draisaitl has an assist in 12 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Draisaitl's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 22 Games 3 29 Points 4 10 Goals 1 19 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.