How to Watch Marquette vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) take on the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have hit.
- Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).
- Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
- In terms of three-pointers, Marquette fared better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.