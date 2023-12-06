The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) take on the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have hit.

Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Golden Eagles put up 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

In terms of three-pointers, Marquette fared better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

