Marquette vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (6-1) battle the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-7.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-8.5)
|149.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Marquette has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total.
- Texas has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Marquette is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (fourth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (ninth-best).
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.