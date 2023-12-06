The Texas Longhorns (6-1) take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Texas has won two games against the spread this year.

Longhorns games have hit the over four out of seven times this year.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Bookmakers rate Marquette considerably higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).

Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

