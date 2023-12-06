Wednesday's contest between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) and the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Marquette squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 8.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 152.5 total.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -8.5

Marquette -8.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -350, Texas +280

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Marquette (-8.5)



Marquette (-8.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Marquette's record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, and Texas' is 2-5-0. A total of two out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Longhorns' games have gone over. The teams score 160.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 67 per contest (94th in college basketball).

The 30 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 307th in college basketball, and are 2.6 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

Marquette hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (246th in college basketball). It is making 1.0 more three per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 32.6%.

The Golden Eagles rank 59th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 84th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.8 per game (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.9 (47th in college basketball).

