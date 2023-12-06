The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) are favored by 8.5 points against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is 153.5.

Marquette vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -8.5 153.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Marquette's six contests has gone over 153.5 points.

Marquette's outings this year have an average point total of 146.3, 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Marquette has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Golden Eagles have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 77.8% chance to win.

Marquette vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 1 16.7% 79.3 160.6 67.0 132.9 146.2 Texas 1 14.3% 81.3 160.6 65.9 132.9 145.5

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles record 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Longhorns give up.

Marquette is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0 Texas 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Marquette vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Texas 16-1 Home Record 17-1 8-4 Away Record 4-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

