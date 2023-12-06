The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maryland Stats Insights

  • The Terrapins make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Maryland has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Terrapins are the 245th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions rank 288th.
  • The 68.5 points per game the Terrapins score are the same as the Nittany Lions allow.
  • Maryland has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
  • This season, Penn State has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 63rd.
  • The Nittany Lions' 75.8 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 63 the Terrapins allow.
  • When Penn State allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 4-0.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Maryland performed better when playing at home last year, posting 74.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in road games.
  • The Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.4).
  • At home, Maryland made 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Penn State scored 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions gave up six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).
  • At home, Penn State drained 11.1 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 South Alabama W 68-55 Xfinity Center
11/28/2023 Rider W 103-76 Xfinity Center
12/1/2023 @ Indiana L 65-53 Assembly Hall
12/6/2023 Penn State - Xfinity Center
12/12/2023 Alcorn State - Xfinity Center
12/19/2023 Nicholls State - Xfinity Center

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Butler L 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 VCU L 86-74 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/2/2023 Bucknell L 76-67 Bryce Jordan Center
12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/9/2023 Ohio State - Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 Georgia Tech - Madison Square Garden

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.