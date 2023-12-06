How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Maryland vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Maryland Stats Insights
- The Terrapins make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Maryland has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the 245th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions rank 288th.
- The 68.5 points per game the Terrapins score are the same as the Nittany Lions allow.
- Maryland has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- This season, Penn State has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 63rd.
- The Nittany Lions' 75.8 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 63 the Terrapins allow.
- When Penn State allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 4-0.
Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Maryland performed better when playing at home last year, posting 74.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in road games.
- The Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.4).
- At home, Maryland made 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Penn State scored 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions gave up six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).
- At home, Penn State drained 11.1 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).
Maryland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Alabama
|W 68-55
|Xfinity Center
|11/28/2023
|Rider
|W 103-76
|Xfinity Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 65-53
|Assembly Hall
|12/6/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/12/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/19/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Xfinity Center
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Butler
|L 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|VCU
|L 86-74
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/2/2023
|Bucknell
|L 76-67
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/9/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Madison Square Garden
