The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Maryland has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Terrapins are the 245th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions rank 288th.

The 68.5 points per game the Terrapins score are the same as the Nittany Lions allow.

Maryland has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

This season, Penn State has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 63rd.

The Nittany Lions' 75.8 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 63 the Terrapins allow.

When Penn State allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 4-0.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Maryland performed better when playing at home last year, posting 74.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in road games.

The Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.4).

At home, Maryland made 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State scored 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions gave up six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).

At home, Penn State drained 11.1 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 South Alabama W 68-55 Xfinity Center 11/28/2023 Rider W 103-76 Xfinity Center 12/1/2023 @ Indiana L 65-53 Assembly Hall 12/6/2023 Penn State - Xfinity Center 12/12/2023 Alcorn State - Xfinity Center 12/19/2023 Nicholls State - Xfinity Center

Penn State Upcoming Schedule