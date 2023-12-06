The Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Penn State matchup.

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Maryland (-7.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maryland (-6.5) 137.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maryland vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Maryland has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Terrapins games has gone over the point total.

Penn State has won just two games against the spread this season.

A total of four Nittany Lions games this year have gone over the point total.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Maryland is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (156th).

The implied probability of Maryland winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Penn State is 60th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 133rd, a difference of 73 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Penn State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

