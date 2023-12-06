Wednesday's game that pits the Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) against the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at Xfinity Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Maryland. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Maryland vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 70, Penn State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-1.1)

Maryland (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

Maryland is 1-5-0 against the spread, while Penn State's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. One of the Terrapins' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Nittany Lions' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins average 68.5 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They have a +44 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Maryland is 244th in the country at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Maryland hits 5.0 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) at a 22.7% rate (361st in college basketball), compared to the 4.1 its opponents make while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

The Terrapins' 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 287th in college basketball, and the 81.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 31st in college basketball.

Maryland has won the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (201st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.9 (49th in college basketball).

Penn State Performance Insights

The Nittany Lions are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +53 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) and allow 69.1 per outing (146th in college basketball).

Penn State ranks 286th in the country at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Penn State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) while shooting 29.4% from deep (309th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 31.3%.

Penn State wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 11.5 (155th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

