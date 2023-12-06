The Maryland Terrapins (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on BTN.

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Information

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Jahmir Young: 14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Julian Reese: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jordan Geronimo: 4.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 72.2 162nd
27th 63.5 Points Allowed 68.2 120th
229th 31.1 Rebounds 30.0 278th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 10.4 4th
307th 11.4 Assists 13.7 128th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 8.4 4th

