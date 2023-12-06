Maryland vs. Penn State December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on BTN.
Maryland vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Maryland Players to Watch
- Jahmir Young: 14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Julian Reese: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donta Scott: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 4.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Penn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Maryland vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Penn State AVG
|Penn State Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|120th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|10.4
|4th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|8.4
|4th
