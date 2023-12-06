The Maryland Terrapins (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Maryland Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland Players to Watch

Jahmir Young: 14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Julian Reese: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK DeShawn Harris-Smith: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Donta Scott: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordan Geronimo: 4.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 68.2 120th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 30.0 278th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 10.4 4th 307th 11.4 Assists 13.7 128th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 8.4 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.