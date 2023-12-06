The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Maryland vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maryland -7.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

The Terrapins have covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Penn State has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.

Maryland (1-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 16.7% of the time, 8.3% less often than Penn State (2-6-0) this year.

Maryland vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 1 16.7% 68.5 144.3 63.0 132.1 135.0 Penn State 4 50% 75.8 144.3 69.1 132.1 140.4

Additional Maryland vs Penn State Insights & Trends

The Terrapins score just 0.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (69.1).

The Nittany Lions' 75.8 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 63.0 the Terrapins allow.

When it scores more than 63.0 points, Penn State is 2-6 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Maryland vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 1-5-0 1-3 1-5-0 Penn State 2-6-0 0-1 4-4-0

Maryland vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland Penn State 16-1 Home Record 13-4 2-9 Away Record 4-7 11-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

