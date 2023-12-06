Will Mattias Janmark Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Mattias Janmark to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Janmark stats and insights
- Janmark has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Janmark has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Janmark recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 6-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
