In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Mattias Janmark to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Janmark stats and insights

Janmark has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Janmark has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.