The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will visit the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: Summit League Network

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 39.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43.1% the Tommies' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee is 1-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Tommies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 14th.

The Panthers' 74.3 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 61.3 the Tommies allow.

When it scores more than 61.3 points, Milwaukee is 2-4.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Milwaukee scored 84.8 points per game last season, 15.5 more than it averaged on the road (69.3).

At home, the Panthers conceded 70.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

Milwaukee drained more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule