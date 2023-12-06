The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) play the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Parker Bjorklund: 14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Raheem Anthony: 10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kendall Blue: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Drake Dobbs: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brooks Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Players to Watch

  • Bjorklund: 14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony: 10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Blue: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dobbs: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank
267th 69.7 Points Scored 75.3 185th
52nd 62.5 Points Allowed 76.3 287th
326th 28.5 Rebounds 35 132nd
310th 7 Off. Rebounds 13.8 15th
94th 8.5 3pt Made 8.8 74th
173rd 13.5 Assists 12.8 210th
64th 10 Turnovers 9.2 33rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.