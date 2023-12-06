Wednesday's contest at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) matching up with the Morgan State Bears (2-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 79-78 victory for UMBC, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Morgan State vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Morgan State vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 79, Morgan State 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Morgan State vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: UMBC (-0.8)

UMBC (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.4

Morgan State's record against the spread this season is 3-5-0, while UMBC's is 5-4-0. A total of four out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Retrievers' games have gone over.

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears are being outscored by 13.1 points per game with a -131 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (300th in college basketball) and allow 81.2 per outing (343rd in college basketball).

Morgan State grabs 30.4 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) while allowing 36.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.0 boards per game.

Morgan State connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc (241st in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game while shooting 37.2%.

The Bears rank 340th in college basketball with 82.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 324th in college basketball defensively with 98.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Morgan State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.8 per game (341st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (148th in college basketball).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers put up 80.6 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 82.3 per outing (348th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

UMBC falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It records 33.9 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.5.

UMBC hits 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.8 (145th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

UMBC has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (328th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (145th in college basketball).

