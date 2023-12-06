Morgan State vs. UMBC December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-5) face the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Morgan State vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Wynston Tabbs: 15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Will Thomas: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
Morgan State vs. UMBC Stat Comparison
|Morgan State Rank
|Morgan State AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|224th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|80.5
|89th
|343rd
|82.9
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|321st
|247th
|32.0
|Rebounds
|37.2
|73rd
|178th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|116th
|263rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|171st
|270th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.8
|210th
|352nd
|15.9
|Turnovers
|14.3
|316th
