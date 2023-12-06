The Morgan State Bears (2-5) face the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Morgan State vs. UMBC Game Information

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Wynston Tabbs: 15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahmarie Simpkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kameron Hobbs: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Oliver: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Morgan State vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
224th 72.9 Points Scored 80.5 89th
343rd 82.9 Points Allowed 79.2 321st
247th 32.0 Rebounds 37.2 73rd
178th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.3 116th
263rd 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 171st
270th 11.4 Assists 12.8 210th
352nd 15.9 Turnovers 14.3 316th

