The Morgan State Bears (2-5) face the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Morgan State vs. UMBC Game Information

Morgan State Players to Watch

Wynston Tabbs: 15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmarie Simpkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Oliver: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Will Thomas: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Morgan State vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 224th 72.9 Points Scored 80.5 89th 343rd 82.9 Points Allowed 79.2 321st 247th 32.0 Rebounds 37.2 73rd 178th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.3 116th 263rd 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 171st 270th 11.4 Assists 12.8 210th 352nd 15.9 Turnovers 14.3 316th

