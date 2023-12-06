Two hot squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (7-1) host the UCSB Gauchos (4-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Gauchos, winners of four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

New Mexico Stats Insights

This season, the Lobos have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have hit.

In games New Mexico shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Lobos are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos rank 94th.

The Lobos average 85.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 74.3 the Gauchos give up.

When New Mexico puts up more than 74.3 points, it is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSB Stats Insights

The Gauchos have shot at a 53.2% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

UCSB has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 282nd.

The Gauchos score an average of 79.7 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.1 the Lobos allow.

UCSB has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.5 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did on the road (79.4).

The Lobos ceded 72.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 away from home.

New Mexico made 5.8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.2, 39.3%).

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCSB scored more points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.

At home, the Gauchos gave up 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.1.

At home, UCSB sunk 6.9 triples per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Pepperdine W 90-71 Dollar Loan Center 11/29/2023 Louisiana Tech W 74-65 The Pit 12/2/2023 New Mexico State W 106-62 The Pit 12/6/2023 UCSB - The Pit 12/9/2023 Santa Clara - Dollar Loan Center 12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center

UCSB Upcoming Schedule