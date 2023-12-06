Two hot squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (7-1) host the UCSB Gauchos (4-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Gauchos, winners of four in a row.

New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: MW Network

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lobos have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have hit.
  • In games New Mexico shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Lobos are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos rank 94th.
  • The Lobos average 85.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 74.3 the Gauchos give up.
  • When New Mexico puts up more than 74.3 points, it is 6-0.

UCSB Stats Insights

  • The Gauchos have shot at a 53.2% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
  • UCSB has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 282nd.
  • The Gauchos score an average of 79.7 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.1 the Lobos allow.
  • UCSB has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.5 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did on the road (79.4).
  • The Lobos ceded 72.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 away from home.
  • New Mexico made 5.8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.2, 39.3%).

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCSB scored more points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.
  • At home, the Gauchos gave up 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.1.
  • At home, UCSB sunk 6.9 triples per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Pepperdine W 90-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 Louisiana Tech W 74-65 The Pit
12/2/2023 New Mexico State W 106-62 The Pit
12/6/2023 UCSB - The Pit
12/9/2023 Santa Clara - Dollar Loan Center
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Westmont W 91-79 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
11/27/2023 @ Fresno State W 69-65 Save Mart Center
11/29/2023 Northern Arizona W 70-59 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/6/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
12/9/2023 Bethesda (CA) - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount - Footprint Center

