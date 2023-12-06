How to Watch New Mexico vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (7-1) host the UCSB Gauchos (4-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Gauchos, winners of four in a row.
New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Top 25 Games
New Mexico Stats Insights
- This season, the Lobos have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have hit.
- In games New Mexico shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Lobos are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos rank 94th.
- The Lobos average 85.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 74.3 the Gauchos give up.
- When New Mexico puts up more than 74.3 points, it is 6-0.
UCSB Stats Insights
- The Gauchos have shot at a 53.2% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
- UCSB has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 282nd.
- The Gauchos score an average of 79.7 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.1 the Lobos allow.
- UCSB has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.5 points.
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did on the road (79.4).
- The Lobos ceded 72.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 away from home.
- New Mexico made 5.8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.2, 39.3%).
UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCSB scored more points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.
- At home, the Gauchos gave up 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.1.
- At home, UCSB sunk 6.9 triples per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 90-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 74-65
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 106-62
|The Pit
|12/6/2023
|UCSB
|-
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Westmont
|W 91-79
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 69-65
|Save Mart Center
|11/29/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 70-59
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Footprint Center
