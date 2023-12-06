New Mexico vs. UCSB: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The New Mexico Lobos (7-1) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest with the UCSB Gauchos (4-2), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. UCSB matchup in this article.
New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Mexico vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico Moneyline
|UCSB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico (-12.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico (-12.5)
|157.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
New Mexico vs. UCSB Betting Trends
- New Mexico is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Lobos' eight games have gone over the point total.
- UCSB has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.
- Gauchos games have hit the over three out of five times this year.
New Mexico Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Sportsbooks rate New Mexico considerably lower (70th in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).
- The implied probability of New Mexico winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.