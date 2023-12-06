The New Mexico Lobos (7-1) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest with the UCSB Gauchos (4-2), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. UCSB matchup in this article.

New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline UCSB Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-12.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-12.5) 157.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Mexico vs. UCSB Betting Trends

New Mexico is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Lobos' eight games have gone over the point total.

UCSB has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

Gauchos games have hit the over three out of five times this year.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate New Mexico considerably lower (70th in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).

The implied probability of New Mexico winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.