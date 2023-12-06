Wednesday's game that pits the New Mexico Lobos (7-1) versus the UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at The Pit should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-68 in favor of New Mexico, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no set line.

New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

New Mexico vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 84, UCSB 68

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-16.7)

New Mexico (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

New Mexico has a 6-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UCSB, who is 1-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Lobos are 4-4-0 and the Gauchos are 3-2-0.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game (scoring 85.5 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while allowing 68.1 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball) and have a +139 scoring differential overall.

New Mexico pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

New Mexico connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 36.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.6% from long range.

The Lobos' 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 82.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 47th in college basketball.

New Mexico has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (38th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.0 (76th in college basketball).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 74.3 per contest, 248th in college basketball) and have a +32 scoring differential.

UCSB wins the rebound battle by 9.3 boards on average. It records 35.3 rebounds per game, 96th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.0.

UCSB connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

UCSB loses the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing 15.0 (346th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.3.

