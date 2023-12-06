The New Mexico Lobos (4-1) meet the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Mexico Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 17.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK JT Toppin: 14.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Tru Washington: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSB Top Players (2022-23)

Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 71.7 180th 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 29.1 312th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 336th 5.6 3pt Made 5.5 338th 128th 13.7 Assists 14.2 95th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.6 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.