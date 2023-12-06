New Mexico vs. UCSB December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (4-1) meet the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
New Mexico vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 17.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- JT Toppin: 14.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tru Washington: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
UCSB Top Players (2022-23)
- Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|71.7
|180th
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
