The New Mexico Lobos (7-1) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the UCSB Gauchos (4-2), winners of four straight. The Lobos are heavy favorites (-12.5) in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Mexico vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -12.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs UCSB Betting Records & Stats

The Lobos are 6-2-0 ATS this season.

UCSB has covered the spread once in five opportunities this year.

New Mexico has covered more often than UCSB this year, sporting an ATS record of 6-2-0, compared to the 1-4-0 mark of UCSB.

New Mexico vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 4 50% 85.5 165.2 68.1 142.4 153.1 UCSB 3 60% 79.7 165.2 74.3 142.4 145.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional New Mexico vs UCSB Insights & Trends

The Lobos average 11.2 more points per game (85.5) than the Gauchos allow (74.3).

New Mexico has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 74.3 points.

The Gauchos put up 11.6 more points per game (79.7) than the Lobos allow their opponents to score (68.1).

When it scores more than 68.1 points, UCSB is 1-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Mexico vs. UCSB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 6-2-0 2-1 4-4-0 UCSB 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0

New Mexico vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico UCSB 15-5 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 10-4 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.