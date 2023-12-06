The Edmonton Oilers will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, December 6, with the Oilers victorious in four consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Oilers and Hurricanes meet on TNT and Max.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes Oilers 6-3 CAR

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 20th in goals against, allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Oilers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 20 8 21 29 23 22 48.7% Leon Draisaitl 22 10 19 29 31 28 56.1% Zach Hyman 21 12 12 24 5 8 33.3% Evan Bouchard 22 5 17 22 21 12 - Evander Kane 22 11 8 19 10 8 38.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 77 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 81 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players