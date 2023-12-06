Wednesday's NHL slate features a projected competitive contest between the Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1) and the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Hurricanes (-105) in the game, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Edmonton's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

The Oilers have won 52.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-8).

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Edmonton is 9-8 (victorious in 52.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of -105 or longer twice this season, and lost both.

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 4.2 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.2 2.6 11 30.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.5 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.5 2.8 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 4.2 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.2 2.6 11 30.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.5 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.5 2.8 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

