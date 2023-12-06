The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine Stats Insights

The Waves are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Titans allow to opponents.

Pepperdine has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Waves are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 185th.

The Waves record 5.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Titans allow (68.6).

When Pepperdine totals more than 68.6 points, it is 4-3.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

The Titans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 49.6% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.

CSU Fullerton is 3-1 when it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.

The Waves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Titans rank 173rd.

The Titans put up just 3.9 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Waves give up to opponents (74.0).

When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 4-1.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Pepperdine fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 75.4 per game away from home.

Defensively the Waves played better at home last year, allowing 76.8 points per game, compared to 88.5 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Pepperdine fared better at home last season, draining 9.6 treys per game with a 41.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, CSU Fullerton averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.4.

At home, the Titans gave up 60.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.9.

CSU Fullerton drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 New Mexico L 90-71 Dollar Loan Center 11/28/2023 Idaho State W 77-62 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/3/2023 @ Colorado L 91-66 CU Events Center 12/6/2023 CSU Fullerton - Firestone Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 UCSD - Firestone Fieldhouse 12/17/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule