The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • The Waves are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Titans allow to opponents.
  • Pepperdine has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Waves are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 185th.
  • The Waves record 5.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Titans allow (68.6).
  • When Pepperdine totals more than 68.6 points, it is 4-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

  • The Titans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 49.6% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.
  • CSU Fullerton is 3-1 when it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.
  • The Waves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Titans rank 173rd.
  • The Titans put up just 3.9 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Waves give up to opponents (74.0).
  • When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 4-1.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Pepperdine fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 75.4 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Waves played better at home last year, allowing 76.8 points per game, compared to 88.5 on the road.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Pepperdine fared better at home last season, draining 9.6 treys per game with a 41.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, CSU Fullerton averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.4.
  • At home, the Titans gave up 60.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.9.
  • CSU Fullerton drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 New Mexico L 90-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/28/2023 Idaho State W 77-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Colorado L 91-66 CU Events Center
12/6/2023 CSU Fullerton - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 UCSD - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Nebraska L 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/1/2023 North Dakota W 64-54 Titan Gym
12/3/2023 Stanton W 102-52 Titan Gym
12/6/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/17/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.