How to Watch Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- The Waves are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Titans allow to opponents.
- Pepperdine has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Waves are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 185th.
- The Waves record 5.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Titans allow (68.6).
- When Pepperdine totals more than 68.6 points, it is 4-3.
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- The Titans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 49.6% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.
- CSU Fullerton is 3-1 when it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.
- The Waves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Titans rank 173rd.
- The Titans put up just 3.9 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Waves give up to opponents (74.0).
- When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 4-1.
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Pepperdine fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 75.4 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Waves played better at home last year, allowing 76.8 points per game, compared to 88.5 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Pepperdine fared better at home last season, draining 9.6 treys per game with a 41.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, CSU Fullerton averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.4.
- At home, the Titans gave up 60.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.9.
- CSU Fullerton drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.1%).
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|New Mexico
|L 90-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/28/2023
|Idaho State
|W 77-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 91-66
|CU Events Center
|12/6/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/1/2023
|North Dakota
|W 64-54
|Titan Gym
|12/3/2023
|Stanton
|W 102-52
|Titan Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/17/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
