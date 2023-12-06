Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) will aim to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pepperdine Moneyline
|CSU Fullerton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pepperdine (-2.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pepperdine (-2.5)
|143.5
|-156
|+130
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends
- Pepperdine has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Waves' eight games have gone over the point total.
- CSU Fullerton has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Titans' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.