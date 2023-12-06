The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) will aim to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pepperdine Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM Pepperdine (-2.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pepperdine (-2.5) 143.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

Pepperdine has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Waves' eight games have gone over the point total.

CSU Fullerton has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Titans' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

