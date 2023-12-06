Wednesday's game that pits the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at Firestone Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pepperdine, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 77, CSU Fullerton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: Pepperdine (-9.8)

Pepperdine (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Pepperdine is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to CSU Fullerton's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Waves have a 6-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Titans have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves score 74.2 points per game (206th in college basketball) and allow 74.0 (246th in college basketball) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

Pepperdine records 30.4 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) while allowing 27.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Pepperdine knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) at a 38.3% rate (38th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make while shooting 38.3% from deep.

The Waves average 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (149th in college basketball), and allow 95.8 points per 100 possessions (296th in college basketball).

Pepperdine and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Waves commit 12.5 per game (226th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (136th in college basketball action).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game, with a +12 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (265th in college basketball) and give up 68.6 per outing (130th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) while conceding 31.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

CSU Fullerton connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (253rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

CSU Fullerton has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (338th in college basketball), 2.6 more than the 12.0 it forces (193rd in college basketball).

