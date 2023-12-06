Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) face the Pepperdine Waves (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 18.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 20.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Malik Moore: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|183rd
|75.4
|Points Scored
|64.6
|329th
|189th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|202nd
|266th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|33.4
|191st
|204th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|278th
|274th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|5.4
|314th
|223rd
|12.7
|Assists
|10.4
|319th
|241st
|12.9
|Turnovers
|16.0
|353rd
