The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) face the Pepperdine Waves (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 18.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Houston Mallette: 20.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Malik Moore: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Ethan Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Ajayi: 18.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Mallette: 20.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Moore: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Pitre: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 183rd 75.4 Points Scored 64.6 329th 189th 71.0 Points Allowed 71.6 202nd 266th 31.3 Rebounds 33.4 191st 204th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 278th 274th 6.1 3pt Made 5.4 314th 223rd 12.7 Assists 10.4 319th 241st 12.9 Turnovers 16.0 353rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.