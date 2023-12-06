The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Malibu, California

Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pepperdine -2.5 143.5

Pepperdine vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats

The Waves are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, CSU Fullerton has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Pepperdine (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 12.5% less often than CSU Fullerton (3-3-0) this year.

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pepperdine 5 62.5% 74.2 144.3 74.0 142.6 150.5 CSU Fullerton 2 33.3% 70.1 144.3 68.6 142.6 140.3

Additional Pepperdine vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends

The 74.2 points per game the Waves average are 5.6 more points than the Titans allow (68.6).

When Pepperdine totals more than 68.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Titans put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 74.0 the Waves allow.

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pepperdine 3-5-0 2-0 6-2-0 CSU Fullerton 3-3-0 2-3 3-2-0

Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pepperdine CSU Fullerton 8-8 Home Record 11-2 0-12 Away Record 7-8 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

