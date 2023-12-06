Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (4-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 143.5.
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Malibu, California
- Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pepperdine
|-2.5
|143.5
Pepperdine vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats
- The Waves are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this year, CSU Fullerton has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Pepperdine (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 12.5% less often than CSU Fullerton (3-3-0) this year.
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pepperdine
|5
|62.5%
|74.2
|144.3
|74.0
|142.6
|150.5
|CSU Fullerton
|2
|33.3%
|70.1
|144.3
|68.6
|142.6
|140.3
Additional Pepperdine vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends
- The 74.2 points per game the Waves average are 5.6 more points than the Titans allow (68.6).
- When Pepperdine totals more than 68.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Titans put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 74.0 the Waves allow.
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pepperdine
|3-5-0
|2-0
|6-2-0
|CSU Fullerton
|3-3-0
|2-3
|3-2-0
Pepperdine vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pepperdine
|CSU Fullerton
|8-8
|Home Record
|11-2
|0-12
|Away Record
|7-8
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
