How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brown Bears (2-8) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rhode Island Stats Insights
- The Rams make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Rhode Island shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Bears are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 85th.
- The Rams score just three more points per game (75.4) than the Bears give up (72.4).
- When Rhode Island scores more than 72.4 points, it is 4-0.
Brown Stats Insights
- Brown has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 48th.
- The Bears put up an average of 71.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 71 the Rams allow to opponents.
- Brown has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.5 more points than it averaged away from home (64.6).
- The Rams surrendered 71 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- Rhode Island drained 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 29.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.7% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (5.6, 32.6%).
Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Brown averaged five more points per game at home (72.3) than on the road (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 0.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68.9).
- At home, Brown sunk 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.6%) than away (34.8%).
Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|W 97-59
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/26/2023
|Yale
|W 76-72
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|L 84-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|Brown
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Delaware
|-
|UBS Arena
Brown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Ohio
|L 82-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|Bryant
|L 69-66
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Maine
|L 60-49
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Siena
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
