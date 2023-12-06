The Brown Bears (2-8) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rhode Island Stats Insights

  • The Rams make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • In games Rhode Island shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Bears are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 85th.
  • The Rams score just three more points per game (75.4) than the Bears give up (72.4).
  • When Rhode Island scores more than 72.4 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Brown Stats Insights

  • Brown has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 48th.
  • The Bears put up an average of 71.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 71 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • Brown has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.5 more points than it averaged away from home (64.6).
  • The Rams surrendered 71 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.
  • Rhode Island drained 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 29.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.7% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (5.6, 32.6%).

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Brown averaged five more points per game at home (72.3) than on the road (67.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 0.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68.9).
  • At home, Brown sunk 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.6%) than away (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Johnson & Wales (Providence) W 97-59 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/26/2023 Yale W 76-72 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/2/2023 @ Providence L 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/6/2023 Brown - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
12/16/2023 Delaware - UBS Arena

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Ohio L 82-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 Bryant L 69-66 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Maine L 60-49 Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Siena - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.