The Brown Bears (2-8) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

Rhode Island Stats Insights

The Rams make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Rhode Island shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Bears are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 85th.

The Rams score just three more points per game (75.4) than the Bears give up (72.4).

When Rhode Island scores more than 72.4 points, it is 4-0.

Brown Stats Insights

Brown has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 48th.

The Bears put up an average of 71.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 71 the Rams allow to opponents.

Brown has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.5 more points than it averaged away from home (64.6).

The Rams surrendered 71 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.

Rhode Island drained 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 29.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.7% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (5.6, 32.6%).

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Brown averaged five more points per game at home (72.3) than on the road (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 0.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68.9).

At home, Brown sunk 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.6%) than away (34.8%).

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Johnson & Wales (Providence) W 97-59 Thomas F. Ryan Center 11/26/2023 Yale W 76-72 Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/2/2023 @ Providence L 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/6/2023 Brown - Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena 12/16/2023 Delaware - UBS Arena

Brown Upcoming Schedule