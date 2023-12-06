Rhode Island vs. Brown: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Brown Bears (2-8) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Rhode Island vs. Brown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rhode Island vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rhode Island Moneyline
|Brown Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rhode Island (-5.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Rhode Island (-4.5)
|142.5
|-245
|+194
Rhode Island vs. Brown Betting Trends
- Rhode Island has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Rams' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Brown has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Bears games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this year.
