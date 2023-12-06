The Brown Bears (2-8) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Rhode Island vs. Brown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rhode Island vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rhode Island Moneyline Brown Moneyline BetMGM Rhode Island (-5.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rhode Island (-4.5) 142.5 -245 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rhode Island vs. Brown Betting Trends

Rhode Island has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Rams' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Brown has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bears games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.