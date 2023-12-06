Wednesday's contest at Thomas F. Ryan Center has the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) taking on the Brown Bears (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Rhode Island.

The game has no line set.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Rhode Island vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 78, Brown 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Rhode Island vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Rhode Island (-11.6)

Rhode Island (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Rhode Island is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Brown's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Rams have a 4-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams average 75.4 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest (183rd in college basketball). They have a +35 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Rhode Island averages rank 85th in the country, and are 5.1 more than the 30.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Rhode Island knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 36.4% rate (83rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Rams average 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (134th in college basketball), and give up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball).

Rhode Island has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (155th in college basketball play) while forcing 8.5 (355th in college basketball).

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears put up 71.5 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per outing (207th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential.

Brown is 66th in the nation at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Brown knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 30.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.0%.

Brown has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (274th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (154th in college basketball).

