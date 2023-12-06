Rhode Island vs. Brown December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (4-2) will meet the Brown Bears (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden House: 15.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 8.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- David Fuchs: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
Rhode Island vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Rhode Island Rank
|Rhode Island AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|170th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|74.2
|204th
|147th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|218th
|89th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|38.0
|53rd
|106th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|46th
|300th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.2
|116th
|130th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.6
|170th
|167th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|167th
