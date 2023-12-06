The Rhode Island Rams (4-2) will meet the Brown Bears (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden House: 15.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremy Foumena: 8.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK David Fuchs: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Rhode Island vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 170th 76.3 Points Scored 74.2 204th 147th 68.7 Points Allowed 72.6 218th 89th 36.7 Rebounds 38.0 53rd 106th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 11.8 46th 300th 5.7 3pt Made 8.2 116th 130th 14.3 Assists 13.6 170th 167th 11.8 Turnovers 11.8 167th

