The Rhode Island Rams (4-2) will meet the Brown Bears (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Zek Montgomery: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaden House: 15.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luis Kortright: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremy Foumena: 8.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • David Fuchs: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Rhode Island vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank
170th 76.3 Points Scored 74.2 204th
147th 68.7 Points Allowed 72.6 218th
89th 36.7 Rebounds 38.0 53rd
106th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 11.8 46th
300th 5.7 3pt Made 8.2 116th
130th 14.3 Assists 13.6 170th
167th 11.8 Turnovers 11.8 167th

