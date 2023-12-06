Rhode Island vs. Brown: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Brown Bears (2-8) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.
Rhode Island vs. Brown Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Kingston, Rhode Island
- Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rhode Island
|-4.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rhode Island vs Brown Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, the Rams have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.
- Brown has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Rhode Island's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Brown's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
Rhode Island vs. Brown Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rhode Island
|4
|66.7%
|75.4
|146.9
|71.0
|143.4
|137.8
|Brown
|4
|50%
|71.5
|146.9
|72.4
|143.4
|144.6
Additional Rhode Island vs Brown Insights & Trends
- The Rams average 75.4 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.4 the Bears give up.
- Rhode Island has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 72.4 points.
- The Bears score an average of 71.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 71.0 the Rams allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.0 points, Brown is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
Rhode Island vs. Brown Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rhode Island
|4-2-0
|3-0
|4-2-0
|Brown
|3-5-0
|3-0
|4-4-0
Rhode Island vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rhode Island
|Brown
|7-9
|Home Record
|7-5
|1-10
|Away Record
|7-8
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-4-0
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.3
|64.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
