The Brown Bears (2-8) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rhode Island -4.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rhode Island vs Brown Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Rams have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Brown has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Rhode Island's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Brown's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rhode Island 4 66.7% 75.4 146.9 71.0 143.4 137.8 Brown 4 50% 71.5 146.9 72.4 143.4 144.6

Additional Rhode Island vs Brown Insights & Trends

The Rams average 75.4 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.4 the Bears give up.

Rhode Island has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 72.4 points.

The Bears score an average of 71.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 71.0 the Rams allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.0 points, Brown is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Rhode Island vs. Brown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rhode Island 4-2-0 3-0 4-2-0 Brown 3-5-0 3-0 4-4-0

Rhode Island vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rhode Island Brown 7-9 Home Record 7-5 1-10 Away Record 7-8 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

