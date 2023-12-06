For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Ryan McLeod a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

  • McLeod has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • McLeod's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:29 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 4-1

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

