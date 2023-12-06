Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Nugent-Hopkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|18:26
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|20:34
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
