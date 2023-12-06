Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Hurricanes - December 6
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins in that upcoming Oilers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|How to Watch Oilers vs Hurricanes
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in five of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 11 of 22 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in nine of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|22
|Games
|3
|18
|Points
|5
|5
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|4
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.