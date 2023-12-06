Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins in that upcoming Oilers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in five of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in nine of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 22 Games 3 18 Points 5 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.