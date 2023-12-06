The American Eagles (4-5) will visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hawks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 195th.
  • The 76 points per game the Hawks record are only 0.7 more points than the Eagles allow (75.3).
  • When Saint Joseph's (PA) totals more than 75.3 points, it is 3-1.

American Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • This season, American has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 281st.
  • The Eagles' 76.2 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 64.4 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • American has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 76 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 72 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Hawks allowed 4.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (75.5).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) performed better at home last season, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 American is averaging 12.5 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • At home the Eagles are conceding 69 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than they are on the road (83.3).
  • At home, American knocks down 12.6 triples per game, 4.6 more than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.4%) than away (28.8%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Sacred Heart W 64-55 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/29/2023 @ Villanova W 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/2/2023 Temple W 74-65 Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 American - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/16/2023 Iona - UBS Arena

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Hood W 103-74 Bender Arena
11/29/2023 @ Harvard L 80-75 Lavietes Pavilion
12/2/2023 Saint Francis (PA) L 75-73 Bender Arena
12/6/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/9/2023 @ VMI - Cameron Hall
12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

