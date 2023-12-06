How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The American Eagles (4-5) will visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 195th.
- The 76 points per game the Hawks record are only 0.7 more points than the Eagles allow (75.3).
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) totals more than 75.3 points, it is 3-1.
American Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, American has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 281st.
- The Eagles' 76.2 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 64.4 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- American has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 76 points.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 72 points per contest.
- In home games, the Hawks allowed 4.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (75.5).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) performed better at home last season, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.
American Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 American is averaging 12.5 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.3).
- At home the Eagles are conceding 69 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than they are on the road (83.3).
- At home, American knocks down 12.6 triples per game, 4.6 more than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.4%) than away (28.8%).
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 64-55
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 78-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Temple
|W 74-65
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|American
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Iona
|-
|UBS Arena
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Hood
|W 103-74
|Bender Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Harvard
|L 80-75
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|L 75-73
|Bender Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
