The American Eagles (4-5) will visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 195th.

The 76 points per game the Hawks record are only 0.7 more points than the Eagles allow (75.3).

When Saint Joseph's (PA) totals more than 75.3 points, it is 3-1.

American Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, American has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 281st.

The Eagles' 76.2 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 64.4 the Hawks give up to opponents.

American has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 76 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 72 points per contest.

In home games, the Hawks allowed 4.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (75.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) performed better at home last season, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

American Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 American is averaging 12.5 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.3).

At home the Eagles are conceding 69 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than they are on the road (83.3).

At home, American knocks down 12.6 triples per game, 4.6 more than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.4%) than away (28.8%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Sacred Heart W 64-55 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/29/2023 @ Villanova W 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/2/2023 Temple W 74-65 Wells Fargo Center 12/6/2023 American - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/16/2023 Iona - UBS Arena

American Upcoming Schedule