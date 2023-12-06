The American Eagles (4-5) will attempt to break a four-game road losing skid at the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Betting Trends

Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.

American has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, five out of the Eagles' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Saint Joseph's (PA) equally compared to the computer rankings, 79th in college basketball.

Based on its moneyline odds, Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

