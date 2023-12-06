Wednesday's contest between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) and American Eagles (4-5) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a projected final score of 81-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Saint Joseph's (PA), so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 81, American 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-17.0)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to American, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Hawks have hit the over in three games, while Eagles games have gone over five times.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (scoring 76.0 points per game to rank 157th in college basketball while giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball) and have a +93 scoring differential overall.

Saint Joseph's (PA) prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. It is recording 34.8 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per outing.

Saint Joseph's (PA) hits 11.0 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (8.0). It is shooting 36.2% from deep (90th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.5%.

The Hawks rank 168th in college basketball by averaging 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 25th in college basketball, allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (201st in college basketball action) while forcing 13.8 (90th in college basketball).

American Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 76.2 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per contest (269th in college basketball). They have a +8 scoring differential.

American wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It pulls down 32.9 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.2.

American knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (10th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents.

American forces 10.9 turnovers per game (276th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball).

