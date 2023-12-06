Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-2) will play the American Eagles (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 11.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
American Players to Watch
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Stat Comparison
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|126th
|78.4
|Points Scored
|72.5
|231st
|100th
|66.0
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|268th
|83rd
|36.8
|Rebounds
|30.7
|284th
|175th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|160th
|11th
|11.0
|3pt Made
|9.3
|56th
|30th
|18.2
|Assists
|15.0
|99th
|132nd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.2
|73rd
