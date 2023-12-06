The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-2) will play the American Eagles (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Lynn Greer III: 11.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

American Players to Watch

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Stat Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG American AVG American Rank 126th 78.4 Points Scored 72.5 231st 100th 66.0 Points Allowed 74.8 268th 83rd 36.8 Rebounds 30.7 284th 175th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 160th 11th 11.0 3pt Made 9.3 56th 30th 18.2 Assists 15.0 99th 132nd 11.2 Turnovers 10.2 73rd

