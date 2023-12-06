The American Eagles (4-5) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they look to break a four-game road slide when they take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 141.5.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Joseph's (PA) -14.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs American Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks are 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -1400 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Hawks have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

American's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +800 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

American has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 3 42.9% 76 152.2 64.4 139.7 146.4 American 4 57.1% 76.2 152.2 75.3 139.7 137.6

Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs American Insights & Trends

The Hawks put up 76 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 75.3 the Eagles allow.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 75.3 points.

The Eagles' 76.2 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 64.4 the Hawks allow.

American is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 5-2-0 1-1 3-4-0 American 3-4-0 0-1 5-2-0

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) American 10-6 Home Record 8-6 4-7 Away Record 9-9 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-9-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

