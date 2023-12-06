Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gagner stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Gagner has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gagner's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gagner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:30
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|13:00
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.