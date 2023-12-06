The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

  • In two of 10 games this season, Gagner has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Gagner's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:30 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 2 2 0 13:00 Home L 4-3

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

