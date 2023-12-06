The Morgan State Bears (2-8) will be trying to end a seven-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

UMBC is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 294th.

The Retrievers record just 0.6 fewer points per game (80.6) than the Bears allow (81.2).

When UMBC totals more than 81.2 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morgan State Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 46.4% the Retrievers' opponents have shot this season.

Morgan State has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.

The Retrievers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 223rd.

The Bears put up an average of 68.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 82.3 the Retrievers give up.

Morgan State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UMBC has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 82.8 points per game, compared to 78.4 per game in away games.

The Retrievers cede 75.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 89.4 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, UMBC has played worse in home games this season, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 8.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 36.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.6% mark in road games.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Morgan State put up more points at home (89.1 per game) than away (65.2) last season.

The Bears allowed 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Morgan State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (40.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2023 @ Hampton W 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center 11/30/2023 @ Coppin State L 89-70 Physical Education Complex 12/2/2023 Lehigh W 92-87 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/6/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House 12/9/2023 Towson - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule