The Morgan State Bears (2-8) will be trying to end a seven-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMBC Stats Insights

  • The Retrievers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • UMBC is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 294th.
  • The Retrievers record just 0.6 fewer points per game (80.6) than the Bears allow (81.2).
  • When UMBC totals more than 81.2 points, it is 4-1.

Morgan State Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 46.4% the Retrievers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Morgan State has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 223rd.
  • The Bears put up an average of 68.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 82.3 the Retrievers give up.
  • Morgan State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UMBC has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 82.8 points per game, compared to 78.4 per game in away games.
  • The Retrievers cede 75.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 89.4 in away games.
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, UMBC has played worse in home games this season, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 8.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 36.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.6% mark in road games.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Morgan State put up more points at home (89.1 per game) than away (65.2) last season.
  • The Bears allowed 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Morgan State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (40.2%) as well.

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ Hampton W 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center
11/30/2023 @ Coppin State L 89-70 Physical Education Complex
12/2/2023 Lehigh W 92-87 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/6/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 Towson - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Towson L 67-58 SECU Arena
11/29/2023 @ High Point L 77-59 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/3/2023 Longwood L 88-54 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/6/2023 UMBC - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/18/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

