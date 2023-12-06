How to Watch UMBC vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (2-8) will be trying to end a seven-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UMBC Stats Insights
- The Retrievers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- UMBC is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 294th.
- The Retrievers record just 0.6 fewer points per game (80.6) than the Bears allow (81.2).
- When UMBC totals more than 81.2 points, it is 4-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Morgan State Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 46.4% the Retrievers' opponents have shot this season.
- Morgan State has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 223rd.
- The Bears put up an average of 68.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 82.3 the Retrievers give up.
- Morgan State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UMBC has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 82.8 points per game, compared to 78.4 per game in away games.
- The Retrievers cede 75.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 89.4 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, UMBC has played worse in home games this season, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 8.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 36.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.6% mark in road games.
Morgan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Morgan State put up more points at home (89.1 per game) than away (65.2) last season.
- The Bears allowed 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Morgan State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (40.2%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 80-76
|Hampton Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Coppin State
|L 89-70
|Physical Education Complex
|12/2/2023
|Lehigh
|W 92-87
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|Towson
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
Morgan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Towson
|L 67-58
|SECU Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ High Point
|L 77-59
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/3/2023
|Longwood
|L 88-54
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/6/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/18/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.