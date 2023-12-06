UMBC vs. Morgan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Morgan State Bears (2-8) hope to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMBC vs. Morgan State matchup.
UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMBC vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMBC Moneyline
|Morgan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMBC (-3.5)
|164.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UMBC (-4.5)
|165.5
|-180
|+146
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UMBC vs. Morgan State Betting Trends
- UMBC has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Retrievers' nine games have gone over the point total.
- Morgan State has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Bears' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.