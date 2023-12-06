The Morgan State Bears (2-8) hope to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMBC vs. Morgan State matchup.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMBC vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMBC Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM UMBC (-3.5) 164.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UMBC (-4.5) 165.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UMBC vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

UMBC has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Retrievers' nine games have gone over the point total.

Morgan State has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bears' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

