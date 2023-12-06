Wednesday's game between the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) and Morgan State Bears (2-8) at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-79, with UMBC securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Morgan State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus UMBC. The two teams are expected to go under the 164.5 total.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Talmadge L. Hill Field House Line: UMBC -3.5

UMBC -3.5 Point Total: 164.5

164.5 Moneyline (To Win): UMBC -185, Morgan State +150

UMBC vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 80, Morgan State 79

Spread & Total Prediction for UMBC vs. Morgan State

Pick ATS: Morgan State (+3.5)



Morgan State (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



UMBC's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while Morgan State's is 3-5-0. The Retrievers have a 7-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bears have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 148.7 points per game combined, 15.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball and are giving up 82.3 per outing to rank 349th in college basketball.

UMBC pulls down 33.9 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) while conceding 35.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

UMBC hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball) while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc (115th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 31.2%.

The Retrievers rank 208th in college basketball by averaging 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 287th in college basketball, allowing 95.0 points per 100 possessions.

UMBC loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 14.4 (331st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 13.1 points per game (posting 68.1 points per game, 301st in college basketball, while allowing 81.2 per contest, 344th in college basketball) and have a -131 scoring differential.

Morgan State loses the rebound battle by an average of 6.0 boards. It grabs 30.4 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.4.

Morgan State connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Morgan State has committed 14.8 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 12.6 it forces (146th in college basketball).

