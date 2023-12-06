The Morgan State Bears (2-8) will face the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMBC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Khydarius Smith: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Banks: 12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Devan Sapp: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Players to Watch

Brown: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Smith: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Banks: 12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Sapp: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMBC vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 75th 80.6 Points Scored 68.1 301st 349th 82.3 Points Allowed 81.2 344th 157th 33.9 Rebounds 30.4 294th 191st 9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 224th 151st 7.8 3pt Made 5.8 306th 187th 13.1 Assists 11.6 281st 331st 14.4 Turnovers 14.8 341st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.