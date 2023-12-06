The Morgan State Bears (2-8) will face the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Information

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Dion Brown: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Khydarius Smith: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marcus Banks: 12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Devan Sapp: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

UMBC vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank
75th 80.6 Points Scored 68.1 301st
349th 82.3 Points Allowed 81.2 344th
157th 33.9 Rebounds 30.4 294th
191st 9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 224th
151st 7.8 3pt Made 5.8 306th
187th 13.1 Assists 11.6 281st
331st 14.4 Turnovers 14.8 341st

