UMBC vs. Morgan State December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-8) will face the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UMBC vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UMBC (-3.5)
- Total: 164.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devan Sapp: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
UMBC vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|75th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|68.1
|301st
|349th
|82.3
|Points Allowed
|81.2
|344th
|157th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|30.4
|294th
|191st
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|224th
|151st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.8
|306th
|187th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.6
|281st
|331st
|14.4
|Turnovers
|14.8
|341st
