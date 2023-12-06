The Morgan State Bears (2-8) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the UMBC Retrievers (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 164.5.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMBC -3.5 164.5

UMBC vs Morgan State Betting Records & Stats

The Retrievers are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

UMBC has played as a favorite of -185 or more once this season and lost that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Retrievers.

So far this year, Morgan State has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Bears have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Morgan State has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMBC 5 55.6% 80.6 148.7 82.3 163.5 152.1 Morgan State 2 25% 68.1 148.7 81.2 163.5 148.6

Additional UMBC vs Morgan State Insights & Trends

The 80.6 points per game the Retrievers average are the same as the Bears allow.

When UMBC puts up more than 81.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bears score an average of 68.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 82.3 the Retrievers allow.

UMBC vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMBC 5-4-0 1-1 7-2-0 Morgan State 3-5-0 2-5 4-4-0

UMBC vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMBC Morgan State 13-4 Home Record 10-2 5-10 Away Record 3-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

