The Utah State Aggies (7-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Utah State vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • TV: MW Network

Utah State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 52.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Utah State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Toreros are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 79th.
  • The 80.9 points per game the Aggies record are 12.2 more points than the Toreros allow (68.7).
  • Utah State is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

San Diego Stats Insights

  • The Toreros have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • This season, San Diego has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Toreros are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 161st.
  • The Toreros' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65.0 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • San Diego is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Utah State played better when playing at home last season, putting up 81.3 points per game, compared to 75.0 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Aggies ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (72.8).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Utah State fared better at home last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 42.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 38.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home San Diego scored 76.5 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (79.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Toreros allowed 10.6 fewer points per game at home (75.9) than on the road (86.5).
  • At home, San Diego knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.3%).

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 SFA W 79-49 John Gray Gymnasium
11/28/2023 @ Saint Louis W 81-76 Chaifetz Arena
12/2/2023 UC Irvine W 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/6/2023 San Diego - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Hawaii L 77-66 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Northern Colorado W 74-72 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Stanford L 88-64 Maples Pavilion
12/6/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 Arizona State - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/15/2023 Portland State - Jenny Craig Pavilion

