The Utah State Aggies (7-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Utah State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah State Stats Insights

The Aggies make 52.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Utah State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Toreros are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 79th.

The 80.9 points per game the Aggies record are 12.2 more points than the Toreros allow (68.7).

Utah State is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Stats Insights

The Toreros have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, San Diego has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Toreros are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 161st.

The Toreros' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65.0 the Aggies allow to opponents.

San Diego is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Utah State played better when playing at home last season, putting up 81.3 points per game, compared to 75.0 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Aggies ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (72.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Utah State fared better at home last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 42.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 38.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home San Diego scored 76.5 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (79.1).

In 2022-23, the Toreros allowed 10.6 fewer points per game at home (75.9) than on the road (86.5).

At home, San Diego knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 SFA W 79-49 John Gray Gymnasium 11/28/2023 @ Saint Louis W 81-76 Chaifetz Arena 12/2/2023 UC Irvine W 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/6/2023 San Diego - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

San Diego Upcoming Schedule