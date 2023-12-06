How to Watch Utah State vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Utah State Aggies (7-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Utah State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Utah State Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 52.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Utah State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Toreros are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 79th.
- The 80.9 points per game the Aggies record are 12.2 more points than the Toreros allow (68.7).
- Utah State is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
San Diego Stats Insights
- The Toreros have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- This season, San Diego has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Toreros are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 161st.
- The Toreros' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65.0 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- San Diego is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Utah State played better when playing at home last season, putting up 81.3 points per game, compared to 75.0 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Aggies ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (72.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Utah State fared better at home last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 42.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 38.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home San Diego scored 76.5 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (79.1).
- In 2022-23, the Toreros allowed 10.6 fewer points per game at home (75.9) than on the road (86.5).
- At home, San Diego knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.3%).
Utah State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|SFA
|W 79-49
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|W 81-76
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 79-69
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/6/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|Northwest Nazarene
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/13/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
San Diego Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Hawaii
|L 77-66
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 74-72
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 88-64
|Maples Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
