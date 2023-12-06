Utah State vs. San Diego: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Utah State Aggies (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. San Diego matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Utah State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Utah State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|San Diego Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-18.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-17.5)
|143.5
|-3000
|+1120
Utah State vs. San Diego Betting Trends
- Utah State has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Aggies' six games this season have gone over the point total.
- San Diego has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Toreros' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Utah State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Utah State is 80th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
- Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
