The Utah State Aggies (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. San Diego matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-18.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-17.5) 143.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah State vs. San Diego Betting Trends

Utah State has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Aggies' six games this season have gone over the point total.

San Diego has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Toreros' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Utah State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Utah State is 80th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.