The Utah State Aggies (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. San Diego matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah State vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Utah State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline San Diego Moneyline
BetMGM Utah State (-18.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Utah State (-17.5) 143.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah State vs. San Diego Betting Trends

  • Utah State has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
  • A total of four out of the Aggies' six games this season have gone over the point total.
  • San Diego has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Toreros' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Utah State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Utah State is 80th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
  • Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

