Wednesday's game between the Utah State Aggies (7-1) and San Diego Toreros (6-3) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 80-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Utah State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Utah State vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Utah State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 80, San Diego 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah State vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-16.0)

Utah State (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Utah State's record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, while San Diego's is 2-5-0. The Aggies have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Toreros have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies' +127 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.9 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Utah State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. It is collecting 35.6 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.8 per contest.

Utah State connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 31.8% from deep while its opponents hit 26.2% from long range.

The Aggies rank 37th in college basketball with 104.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 59th in college basketball defensively with 83.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Utah State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 11.5 per game (155th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (205th in college basketball action).

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game, with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (255th in college basketball) and give up 68.7 per outing (135th in college basketball).

The 33.1 rebounds per game San Diego accumulates rank 180th in college basketball. Their opponents record 32.3.

San Diego makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (280th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

San Diego has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (110th in college basketball).

